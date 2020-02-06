Home

Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Central Community Church
Charles E. "Chuck" Miller

Charles E. "Chuck" Miller Obituary
VALLEY CENTER - Charles E. "Chuck" Miller, 60, Johnson Controls quality engineer, passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020).

Charles was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Glendene Miller.

Survivors include wife, Deanna; sons, Matthew (Lauren) Miller of Wichita and Michael (Michelle) Miller of Valley Center; sister, Glenda (Ken) Robinson of Goddard; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at Central Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218; and Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 6, 2020
