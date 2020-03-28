Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward McNolty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles McNolty, was born October 20, 1937 in Newton Kansas. He passed away with his daughters at his side on Thursday, March 19, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his parents Charley McNolty and Hazel Yocum, sister Patricia Hiebert and brother Michael McNolty. Charles is survived by his daughters Julie (Chris) McLendon of Gainesville FL and Diane (Tom(d)) Tessendorf of Newton KS; sons Pat (Debbie) Manning of Santa Paula CA, Jesse (Sandy) McNolty of Santa Paula CA and Steven McNolty of Olathe KS; sisters Charlotte Wiebe of Newton KS, Bonnie Siemens of Bel Aire KS and Peggy Williams of Kechi KS; brother Jerry McNolty of Olathe KS; he has many grand, great grand and great great grandchildren; many other family and friends.



Charles loves Jesus. He was a giver. He loved golfing and looking for treasures at Flea Markets and Garage Sales. He did missionary work in Guatemala, gave to many charities and to anyone who asked (and a lot that didn't ask). He loved to travel and drive. He donated his time, equipment, vehicles and money to anyone in need. He loved to talk with anyone and always had a good story. His children and loved ones will greatly miss him.



A Celebration Service will take place later and will be determined. A private Graveside Service will be held due to circumstances at this time and safety. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Published in The Kansan on Mar. 28, 2020

