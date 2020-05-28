|
Charles Irvin Ulsh passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 91 years.
He was born July 14, 1928 in rural Peabody, Kansas, the son of Roy Gerald and Frances Gladys Slater Ulsh.
Irvin attended eight years of school at Pleasant Valley District 46 southeast of Peabody, and graduated from Peabody High School in 1946.
Irvin lived with his family southeast of Peabody in the 1930's and 1940's. In 1950 the Ulsh family moved to a rented farm in the Oil Valley area 5 ½ miles east of Elbing, Kansas. The Ulsh family farmed, and raised and fed cattle for 43 years. Irvin chose to continue with the farming operation his parents started, and enjoyed every day on the farm, as well as his farming and ranching/ agricultural friends. Irvin retired from farming and moved to Newton with Maxine in 1993.
The family gatherings on the farm with Irvin's brother and sister and their families were wonderful times.
Irvin often mentioned he enjoyed living during this period of technology, and enjoyed learning about computers, cell phones, and simulated farming.
Irvin was preceded in death by parents Roy and Frances Ulsh, sister Irene Campbell, and brother Lawrence Ulsh.
Irvin is survived by sister Maxine Ulsh, nephew Marc (Carol) Campbell, niece Priscilla (Chris) Tiger, niece Phyllis (Don) Hasty, niece Anita (Kent) Muhs, niece Lois (Darrin) Cox, eight grand nieces, thirteen grand nephews, seven great grand nieces, and seven great grand nephews.
Public graveside committal service will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody.
Memorial for Irvin is established at Harry Hynes Hospice Center, in care of Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas.
Published in The Kansan on May 28, 2020