Charles Arnold Isaac, M.D., died Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Isaac was born June 11, 1925, in Santa Barbara, California, to Arnold Gerhard Isaac, M.D., and Alice Kizler Isaac. He grew up in Kansas from the age of 2 and attended the Goessel and Newton schools, then later from the age of 8. He graduated from Newton High School in 1943.
He was in the U.S. Navy V-12 Program during WWII and obtained an A.B. degree from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and then an M.D. from the University of Kansas Medical School in 1949. Returning to active duty in the U.S. Navy, he served an internship in Madison, Wisconsin; a year in Virginia; then a year as a battalion surgeon with the First Marine Division in Korea. He served in the U.S Navy a total of 13 years.
Dr. Isaac did a residency in Urology from 1952 until 1955, and then private practice with the Axtell Clinic in Newton until retirement in 1997.
He was the third of five generations of physicians in the Isaac family and his father, Arnold, was a pioneer Kansan urologist, also with the Axtell Clinic.
Dr. Isaac was an avid cyclist and tennis player and enjoyed traveling. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Urology and a member of the Harvey County and Kansas Medical Societies. He was a member of the South Central Section and the American Urological Association and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons along with the Kansas Chapter, having served the latter as President from 1990 until 1992. He was a member of the Hillcrest Community Church and served with Project Hope in Peru in 1962.
Survivors include his wife, Marty of the home; two daughters, Dr. Carol Isaac of Atlanta, and Amy Isaac-Scott and husband Dalton of Newton; son, Dr. Jim Isaac and wife Susan of Hutchinson; and three grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathryn; and brother, Robert.
Visitation with the family will be held between noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at the Hillcrest Community Church in Newton, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
A memorial has been established with the Hillcrest Community Church and the Surgery Unit of the Newton Medical Center. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 29, 2020