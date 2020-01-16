Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Chapel 130 9Th Ave N Buhl , ID 83316 (208)-543-4333 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Charles "Chuck" Henry Lehrman died suddenly the morning of Jan. 5, 2020 at his beloved church, Buhl (Idaho) Methodist Church. Chuck or "Doc," as he was called by many, was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Aberdeen, Idaho, to Henry and Theresa Wiebe Lehrman. He was the youngest sibling, and only boy, in the family.



Chuck graduated from high school in Aberdeen and began college in January 1945 at Bethel College in North Newton. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lois Warkentin of Lehigh. Lois and he were married on Nov. 9, 1947, in the college chapel. They were blessed with a marriage of 72 years.



After moving back to Aberdeen and joining his father in the family grocery business for a few years, Chuck decided to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. In 1952, Lois, Chuck and 2-year-old son, Doug, moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where Chuck completed his BS degree as well as a DVM degree at Colorado State University.



The family, which now included three children, moved to Rupert, Idaho, where Chuck practiced in a veterinary partnership at Minico Veterinary Clinic until late 1967. Chuck moved to Buhl, Idaho, to begin practice with the Buhl Animal Clinic. The family, now including four children, moved in the summer of 1968 to Buhl. In 1977, Chuck began a new chapter, becoming a federal veterinarian with the Animal Health Administration, working until his retirement in 1994 as the area manager for federal meat inspection in the Magic Valley.



After retirement from full-time work, Chuck drove a school bus in Buhl for 15 years, positively impacting the lives of many children in the community.



Chuck was a member of the College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees from 1974 to 2010, serving as board vice-chairman for 36 years. He was active singing in the Magichords Barbershop Chorus for at least 45 years, as well as singing in his church choir. He was an active member of the Rupert and Buhl Methodist churches and active in his church leadership, as well as teaching adult Sunday School for more than 40 years. Chuck was active in Rotary for 60 years, serving as president of two clubs as well as being an Assistant District Governor.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Lois of Buhl; sister, Esther Rinner of North Newton; four children: Doug (Pam) of Vancouver, Washington, Kristine (Wade) Miller of Filer, Idaho, Jeff of Boise, Idaho, and Lisa (Mike) Woods of Boise; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held Feb. 17, 2020, in Buhl.

