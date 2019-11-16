|
|
Charlotte Leigh Love, 65, died Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019), surrounded by her sisters, after battling breast cancer since May. Charlotte was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Belleville, to Charles and Evelyn Love.
Upon graduation from Belleville High School, class of '72, Charlotte enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She was a Morse Systems operator. After returning from being stationed in Turkey, Charlotte left the Air Force and enrolled at Wichita State University. She earned a BS in social work and a BSN. While at WSU, she was active in Army ROTC. She served for the Army Reserves.
Charlotte was a registered nurse at Wesley Hospital for 37 years, working as a charge nurse. Charlotte enjoyed traveling, quilting and spoiling her siblings and nieces and nephews. Throughout her battle, from diagnosis to hospice, Charlotte was supported by Connie Stufflebean, a lifelong friend of the family.
Charlotte is survived by her mother, Evelyn Love of Belleville; three brothers, Dallas of Derby, Al and wife Joyce of Waxahachie, Texas, and Tim and wife Cherie of Belleville; three sisters, Kathryn Simmons of Fort Worth, Texas, Marie Wheaton and husband Jeff of McPherson and Amy Love of Fort Worth; nephews, Jared Gould and John Love; nieces: Christi Husk, Erin Harper, Randi Clark, Ali Love, Lainie Simmons, Casey Waters, Jessica Johnson and Andrea Hundley; and a host of friends and co-workers.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Charles; nephews, Jason and Michael; and brother-in-law, Charles Simmons.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at First Christian Church, Sedgwick, with Pastor Doug Ingmire presiding. A private interment will be at the Fort Riley Veterans' Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Victory in the Valley in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 16, 2019