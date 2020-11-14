Funeral services for Cheryl Ann McLaughlin-Stansberry, of Lawton will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Interment will follow at Faxon Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 18, at 4:00 pm, with Reverend Ahren Rieter officiating.
Cheryl, age 62, passed away 9:15 am on November 11, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Lawton surrounded by family.
She was born on April 26, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas. She was adopted by Burton and Geraldine Sanders and lived in Newton, Kansas. She graduated from Newton High School in 1976, before pursuing an Associates of Arts from Hutchinson Community College and a Bachelors of Science from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. She married John McLaughlin in 1980. To this union, Daniel, Megan, Matthew, John, and Sarah were born. She later remarried to Albert Stansberry in 2000. To this union, Erike was born. Cheryl also graduated with a Masters of Education in 2001 from Cameron University in Lawton, OK.
She began working at Lawton Public Schools in 1998 as a string orchestra director and teacher. She also worked as an organist for the Old Post Chapel on Fort Sill and the Lutheran church of Lawton. She also played as a string quartet cellist, university chamber orchestra bassist, church music minister, church keyboards, classical pianist, classical organist, professional accompanist, and low strings coach and co-conductor of the Lawton Youth Symphony. She loved science, theology, foreign language study, and gardening on the side.
She was a daughter of a Navy World War II veteran and a proud mother to several military veterans from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Cheryl was survived by her husband, Albert Stansberry, her biological mother, Faye Boraks, six children, Daniel, Megan, Matthew, John, Sarah, and Erike, and eleven grandchildren, Ashley, Allison, Nataliea, Logan, Abigale, Elijah, Ephraim, Beaux, Ian, Owen, and Grace (unborn).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Gerry Sanders, and brother Craig Sanders.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.