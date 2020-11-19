Cheryl Mitchell Warashina, 63, died Monday (November 16, 2020) at her home in Wichita.
She was born on April 3, 1957 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of Harley D. and Violet Creglow Mitchell. After graduating from Newton High School, Cheryl moved to Maine where she attended college.
She moved back to Newton and worked at Hesston Corp. as a secretary. While working there she met Hironori "Jim" Warashina on July 9, 1982 in Wichita. They moved to Wichita where she was an Administrative Assistant since 1993 at the Bankers Bank of Kansas.
Cheryl is survived by her cousins, Dale Sump of Newton, Marcia Mitchell and Steve Mitchell of Maine.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Jim on November 17, 2009.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday (November 20, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. It is requested those attending following proper social distancing and wearing of mask.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Thursday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.