Cheryl Yotter of Pine Valley Nursing home in Moundridge, Kansas, passed away at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge, Kansas on September 11, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1943, in California to Arlene Beach Yotter and Donald "Wally" Yotter. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Gerald Yotter of Topeka, Kansas; and her pet for 20 years, Angel.



She is survived by Barbara Smith who was her companion for 13 years and caregiver for 7 years; brother, Lewis Yotter of Newton, Kansas; numerous nieces and nephew; and godson, Ernest "EC" Carter, Jr.



She had a great passion for coaching. Her hobbies were bowling, fishing, skiing, white water rafting, softball, volleyball, and soccer. But most of all she loved to dance to all types of music. She lived in Colorado for 30 years. She attended Emporia State Teachers College. She received a degree in accounting from Regis University in Colorado. She worked as a controller for various companies in Colorado and as a buyer for Boeing, Wichita, Kansas.



Services are pending with Lakeview Funeral Home & Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store