Clara H. Clausen, 99, died Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. She was born Feb. 10, 1920, to Henry and Clara (Hatlen) Liudahl in Maddock, North Dakota.



She was a devoted homemaker. Clara also worked as a nurse's aide at Memorial Home in Moundridge. She was a member of the Garden Community Church, where she was active on several committees and taught Sunday school.



She was married to Hilton S. Clausen on March 3, 1945, in Maddock, North Dakota. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2014.



Survivors include her son, James (Kimberly) Clausen of Cherokee; daughter, Eileen Schrag of Newton; sister, Edythe Auringer of Arizona; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Clara was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Annette Wicklund; son, John Clausen; sister, Marlys Robertson; and brother, Alton Liudahl.



Graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m., Saturday (June 8, 2019) in the Garden Community Church Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Garden Community Church, rural Moundridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 7, 2019), with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Moundridge Funeral Home.



Memorial donations are suggested to Garden Community Church Missions in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.

