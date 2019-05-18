Clarence B. Niles, 92, died on Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at Kidron Bethel Health Care in North Newton.
Clarence was born on Jan. 5, 1927, in Newton to Walter and Linda (Penner) Niles.
He married Gladys Schmidt on Aug. 12, 1951. They were married for 67 years.
Clarence was a graduate of Bethel College. He taught physics and mathematics in western Kansas and at Newton High School for 31 years. He also farmed for many years. He was active in the Newton Rotary Club and, after retirement from teaching, served on the board of Newton Meals on Wheels, operated a small sharpening business and made woodcrafts.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys; daughter, Gail Stucky (Mark); and grandchildren, Matt (Blaire Mayhue) and Marike.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jan Niles; parents, Walter and Linda Niles; and siblings, Keith Niles and Mary Watson.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Kidron Bethel Menno Hall.
A memorial has been established for Bethel College and Kidron Bethel. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 18, 2019