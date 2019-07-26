Clarence W. Scharff, 89, died Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1920, in Burlington, to Charles and Grace (Lankard) Scharff.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio operator on an RB26 during the Korean War.
Following his service, he attended Emporia State Teachers College, earning a master's degree.
He began his teaching career at Independence Junior High School for two years, then moving on to Halstead High School, where he taught mathematics for 35 additional years. He also was an instructor for McPherson College. He retired in 1991.
His memberships included First United Methodist Church, Halstead, as well as V.F.W. Post 971 and Order of the Eastern Star, both of Newton. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Halstead Lions Club.
On July 28, 1965, he married Josephine Ann "Jo" Bloxom in Emporia; she survives.
Other survivors include a son, Mitch (Sherry) Scharff of Halstead; daughter, Cindy (Randy Sheets) Topf of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Harold Scharff; and a sister, Wanda Dall.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at First United Methodist Church, Halstead, with Rev. Dr. Dyton L. Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the or the Clarence Scharff Scholarship Fund in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on July 26, 2019