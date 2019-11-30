|
|
Claude Theodore (Ted) Wynn died on Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) following a short illness.
Claude Theodore (Ted) Wynn was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey. He was the only child of Claude Lester Wynn and Marie Bertha Seymour Wynn. He spent his early youth in Brooklyn, New York, and for the second year of World War II he lived in Oklahoma with his paternal grandparents. He had many fond and exciting memories of his time there. When he was 13, he moved with his parents to Valley Center. His family initially lived above the Valley Center movie theater which was owned by his Aunt Merta. He spent many of his afternoons and evenings working at the theater and grew to love movies. Also, soon after his family moved to Valley Center, he met his life-long, true love, Darlene Joan Galle Wynn.
He graduated from Valley Center High School in 1953. Soon after, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for about 10 years. He and Darlene were married on Nov. 20, 1955; they had three children. He earned his BS of Business Administration and MS from the University of Wichita in 1962 and 1963, respectively. Later he attended Harvard University for class work then completed his dissertation at the University of Kansas where he was awarded a PhD of Philosophy in 1975.
In 1971 he moved his family to Ogden, Utah where he taught Business Administration, Marketing and Finance for Weber State College (WSC). While at WSC he served as Department Chair and Dean of the School of Business. During his tenure at WSC he was given the opportunity to teach in Europe. In 1976 he took his whole family to Wiesbaden, Germany and then to Athens, Greece where he taught college students at the local air force bases and oversaw his daughters' schooling for a period of four months. In 1990 he and Darlene moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where as Dean of the School of Graduate Studies he developed the MA in Management Degree at Bellevue College. Then in 1997, he developed and taught the MS in Leadership at the College of St. Mary. Both colleges are in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a well-respected professor throughout his career. He retired in 2005.
Both while working and after retirement, he and Darlene traveled with friends and family to Europe on several occasions. They also enjoyed trips to Mexico, Hawaii and ocean cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska and visiting their children in Utah and Minnesota. Later they moved back to Kansas, settling in Newton where they could be close to long-time friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Marie Wynn. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, his three children: Tony Wynn, Lori (Roger) Lewis and Stacy (Scott) Shelton, five grandchildren: Seth (Renada) Barnes, Sean Wynn, Emma (Louis) Simmons, Jessica (TJ) Kleinbeck, and Lindsey Westbrook and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ted's life at 2 p..m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethel College Library and Archives fund raiser to keep the archives at the college.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 30, 2019