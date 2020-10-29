1/1
Clayton L. Harms
1934 - 2020
Clayton L. Harms, 85, died Monday (October 26, 2020) at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton.

He was born on November 18, 1934 in Newton, Ks., the son of Waldo and Hilda Nachtigal Harms. Clayton graduated from Newton High School.

He married Virginia Williamson on October 25, 1958 in Osawatomie, Ks. They moved to a farm between Elbing and Whitewater where they lived for many years, moving to North Newton in 2009.

Clayton and Virginia were members of the Grace Hill Mennonite Church of rural Whitewater for several years, later becoming members of the Countryside Christian Church in Wichita and more recently attending Summit Church in Wichita. One thing that kept Clayton going was his daily get togethers with his coffee buddies in Newton at either McDonalds or Braums.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years Virginia of the home in North Newton; son Lonnie Harms and wife Sandra of Atlantic, Iowa; daughters Diane Meyers and husband Ron of Moore, Okla., Lynette Koetting and husband John of Newton, Jennifer Martinez and husband John of Wichita; brothers Galen Harms of rural Whitewater and Orlin Harms of Overbrook, Ks.; sisters Rita Patterson of Valley Center, Ks., Connie Fukudome of Cambridge, Mass., and Verla Vogts of Alva, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Clayton is preceded in death by his parents and two daughters of Marlene Harms and Wendy Jean Goerzen.

Funeral services will he held at 2:00 P.M., Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Grace Hill Cemetery, rural Whitewater.

Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M.

A memorial has been established with Summit Church of Wichita, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
