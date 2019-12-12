|
Clifford A. Brown, 65, passed away on Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at the Presbyterian Manor in Newton.
Clifford was an Amer-Asian orphan from the Korean War. He was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 21, 1954. Roland and Sophie Brown, who were missionaries in Taiwan, adopted him when he was two years of age.
Clifford grew up in a missionary home and attended Morrison Academy boarding school in Taichung, Taiwan. Clifford excelled in sports and was the captain of the school's varsity soccer team in high school. He was also student body president in his senior year. He was a karate enthusiast, and an active body builder for many years. Clifford was a very gregarious person and enjoyed people.
Clifford moved to the United States and began a career as an engineer technician. He worked for many years in Newton and Hesston, where Bunting Magnetics and Excel were among his employers. After a move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, he worked in Christian broadcasting at Oral Roberts University. He later worked for the Navistar Bus Manufacturing Plant in Tulsa.
In 2014, he went with his father to Taiwan for their last visit. It was a significant experience, as the country showed great honor to his father and they visited many areas where he had lived as a child and teenager.
In 2012, Clifford was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. This was a life-changing event that deepened his faith and brought him closer to family. He returned to North Newton to care for his father in 2019. Immediately following his father's death, his own health issues resurfaced, and he was never able to return to his home in Tulsa.
Clifford is survived by his brother, Keith Brown of Newton; and his daughter, Heather Baxter, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Sophie (Schmidt) Brown; and sister, Carol Ann Fynan.
There is not to be a visitation or service planned at this time. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 12, 2019