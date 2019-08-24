Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Newton Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford R. Ediger, 74, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at home in Hillsboro. He was born on March 8, 1945, in Newton, to Edward and Elvina (Koehn) Ediger. He was a fee appraiser for Harvey County Courthouse for 16 years. He was an excellent musician and entertainer for over 40 years, playing in many clubs.



In 1980, he married Diana Rivera. He loved spending time with his family; he was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Antonio "TJ" (Nicci) Rivera; three grandchildren, Tia, Skye and Kalebh Rivera; one great-granddaughter, Rowyn Kurtz; brother, Pete Ediger; and three sisters, Evelyn Hartman, Betty Ann Ediger and Ruby Stucky.



Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Newton Christian Church, with a light lunch following. All are invited to a gathering from 3 to 10 p.m. at Harvey County Park East Lake Volunteer Hall, Building 804, Campers Row in Newton to continue celebrating his life.

