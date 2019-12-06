Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Newton, KS
Cora Froelich Obituary
Cora Pearl Froelich, 97, passed away Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at Kansas Christian Home. She was born March 2, 1922, in Waverly, to Alvin Earle and Pearlie May Arnold. She graduated from Burlington High School and had one year of post-Baccalaureate education.

Cora taught one year in a Coffey County one-room school. She was active in church serving as a Sunday school teacher, member of the Ladies Aid and quilting groups, and was a Brownie leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. Cora was also an avid gardener, seamstress and loved to attend auctions.

Cora married Herbert L. Froelich on June 1, 1941, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. Herbert preceded Cora in death May 14, 1997. Together, they gave birth to three children. These include her daughter and husband, Cynthia (deceased) and David Bender; and her two sons and their wives, Dana and Deborah (Hwa) Froelich and Stephan and Debbie (Sarmiento) Froelich. Cora is survived by three grandsons and their wives, Jason and Valerie (Giger) Froelich, Mark and Amanda (Allen) Froelich and Aaron Froelich; as well as five great-grandchildren: Allison, Andrew, Isaac, Evan and Emily.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, with The Reverend Kurt Letcher presiding. The book will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hour in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 6, 2019
