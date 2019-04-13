Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Newton, KS
Cory Caudell


1979 - 2019
Cory Caudell Obituary
Cory C. Caudell, 39, died April 4, 2019, at Diversicare in Sedgwick. He was born Aug. 30, 1979, in Newton, to Mark Caudell and Teresa (Kirchmer) Stucky.

Cory was a 1998 graduate of Newton High School and worked for Excel in Hesston prior to his illness. Cory was known for his unique sense of humor and the easy way he made friends. He had a caring personality and often helped people in need; he never met a stranger. He liked spending time talking and laughing with friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball and listening to music, but his greatest joy in life was his children.

Cory is survived by his mother, Teresa and stepfather Don Stucky; father, Mark Caudell; children, Caleb and Annika Caudell; sisters, Tara (Nick) Schmidt, Kylie (Bo) Tucker and Chelsey Caudell; grandparents, Chuck (Nancy) Caudell and Jan Caudell; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Lois Kirchmer; and his children's mother, Amy Curtis.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the family life center at Salem United Methodist Church in Newton, with Chaplain Laura Snyder of Serenity Hospice presiding. A register book is available at Petersen Funeral Home 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day prior to the memorial service.

Memorials are suggested to the Caudell Children Education Fund, Diversicare of Sedgwick or Serenity Hospice, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 13, 2019
