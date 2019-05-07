Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cory James Rine. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM First Church of God 620 Fairview Ave. Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Service 2:00 PM First Church of God 620 Fairview Ave. Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cory James Rine, 36, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday (May 2, 2019).



Cory was an amazing person who loved to fish, especially with his kids, and his mom. He also loved to ride motorcycles, have barbecues (the more the merrier) and be adventurous and carefree. He loved animals and would always help his mom rescue something. His beloved cat, Gizmo, is one of those rescues. He loved to joke around and pull pranks, but the biggest thing about Cory was his heart. He would be there for family and friends, no matter what, if they needed him.



Cory is survived by his most loved and amazing kids, Shealee and James Rine of Nampa, Idaho; his parents, Lisa Holinde of Newton and James (Jim) Rine (Judy) of Kelseyville, California; his sister, Marissa Botello (Juan) of Newton; grandparents, Karma Yourdin (Pat) of Richland, Washington, and Dale Rine (Kris) of Mesa, Washington; his special niece, Seanisty Rine (John Kimbrall) of Newton; his very special uncle, Steve Holinde of Newton; his big uncle, Frank Holinde (Marie) of Newton; his big mini me cousin, Jacob Hamilton of Whitewood, South Dakota; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his beloved grandma, Dorothy Holinde (who would cook him anything he wanted anytime he wanted it); his grandpa, John "Jack" Holinde; his beloved aunt, Darlene (Holinde) Hamilton (whom he stood by through her battle with cancer), his uncle, Alen Holinde; and his dogs and constant companions, Maisy and Tank.



Cory will be so heartbrokenly missed by so many. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (May 10, 2019) and services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday (May 11,2019) at First Church of God, 620 Fairview Ave., Newton.



