Cory L. Saylor
We lost Cory L. Saylor to complications of cancer on August 25, 2020.

A memorial will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 @ Baker's Funeral from 2-4pm. 6100 E Central, Wichita, Kansas.

He is survived by his Wife, Carole L Saylor (Spore), son; Shane and Jennifer Saylor and grandchildren, all of Wichita, Kansas, step-son; Jack W and Melissa Lynch and grandchildren of Bentley, Kansas. Also his brother Kim L and wife Eddie Saylor formally from Newton, Kansas.

Preceded in death by his parents Ted and Mary Jane (Mann) Saylor of Newton, Kansas. Mother in law; Jeanne E Holliday of Kingman, KS.

He retired after 38 years with KG&E/Westar Energy/Evergy.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
Baker Funeral Home
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
