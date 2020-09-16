We lost Cory L. Saylor to complications of cancer on August 25, 2020.



A memorial will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 @ Baker's Funeral from 2-4pm. 6100 E Central, Wichita, Kansas.



He is survived by his Wife, Carole L Saylor (Spore), son; Shane and Jennifer Saylor and grandchildren, all of Wichita, Kansas, step-son; Jack W and Melissa Lynch and grandchildren of Bentley, Kansas. Also his brother Kim L and wife Eddie Saylor formally from Newton, Kansas.



Preceded in death by his parents Ted and Mary Jane (Mann) Saylor of Newton, Kansas. Mother in law; Jeanne E Holliday of Kingman, KS.



He retired after 38 years with KG&E/Westar Energy/Evergy.

