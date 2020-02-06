Home

Craig Glen Dickinson, 50, of Newton, died unexpectedly Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) at Wesley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 17, 1969, to Glen and Esther (Heidebrecht) Dickinson in Hutchinson. Craig was the youngest of eight children and shared his birthdate with his oldest brother, Roger, and oldest sister, Karen. He graduated from Nickerson High School in 1988, Hutchinson Community College in 1990 and Tabor College in 1992.

Craig married Noelle Dick on April 23, 1994, in Newton. They began their married life in Hillsboro, moving to Newton in 1998. Craig and Noelle have two sons, Wyatt and Nash.

Craig's life is a story of faith that began when, at age 4, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. Through youth group, FCA and Kansas Bible Camp, he grew deeper in his faith and became a lifelong student of the Word. After years teaching at the elementary level, he earned his Master of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Kansas City, Missouri.) in 2011. He has been a teacher, coach, counselor and friend to many throughout the years.

Craig is survived by his wife, Noelle; sons, Wyatt and fiancee Emily Kemling, and Nash; brothers, Roger (Connie) Dickinson of Hutchinson and Jerry (Kathryn) Dickinson of Ottawa; sisters: Karen (Ken) Pitzer of Russell, Bonnie Swenson of Hutchinson, and Judy Dickinson and Jane Dickinson, both of Wichita; sisters-in-law, Irene (James) Dickinson of Hutchinson and Hilary Dick of Bel Aire; brother-in-law, Aaron (Katie) Dick; mother-in-law, Violet Dick of Hesston; as well as many favorite nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Dickinson.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Koerner Heights Church, 320 N. Meridian Rd., Newton, with a time of sharing to follow. A private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kansas Bible Camp or a college education fund for Nash at Midland Bank of Newton. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 6, 2020
