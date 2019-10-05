Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crandall "Kevin" Giles. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Crandall "Kevin" Giles biked off on a new adventure on Sept. 14, 2019. Kevin was born in Newton on March 19, 1963. He grew up in Newton and was a familiar face in town along with his brothers, Darron and Julian.



Kevin was well known for his big heart. He loved to help others if he could or to help them connect with people who could help if he was not able. He volunteered for many years at



Kevin enjoyed collecting things, all sorts of things. He was creative and found ways to use his treasures in one project or another. Kevin took great pride in his bikes and that he kept them repaired himself with only occasional help by other local bike enthusiasts. Newtonians always knew when Kevin was out on his bike as he would have his flag, lights and usually a trailer attached (filled with some of his treasure finds). Many times he was accompanied while biking by some of his many friends.



Kevin had a fierce streak of independence. It was that fighting spirit that kept him going when his doctors suggested a heart transplant in 2013. Kevin refused - first, because he would not be able to ride his bike for a long time and, second, Kevin knew how special HIS heart was and that it would not be easily replaced. Kevin lived life on his terms and took the time to enjoy the things he loved, particularly homemade chocolate chip cookies. Kevin made a huge impact on those around him in his 56 years. He will be deeply missed.



Kevin is preceded in death by his mother; Julie; his sister-in-love; and niece, Jaelah.



Kevin is survived by his brothers, Darron and Julian; his chosen partner, Kathryn Frasure; many nieces and nephews; as well as his large extended family. He is also survived by special friends, Anastasia Enriquez, Kelly Marlar and Bren Williams.



A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, with a reception following.



Memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be directed to St. Matthew's Representative Payee Program.

