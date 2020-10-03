1/
Curtis J. Buller
1932 - 2020
Curtis J. Buller passed away September 29, 2020 in Hesston Kansas.

Curt was born in Newton September 9, 1932 to Ernest and Martha (Wedel) Buller.

He married Alice (Al.) Craig on February 4, 1956. He worked at Boeing in Wichita, Hesston Corporation (Agco),
and OMS International (One Mission) in Greenwood Indiana.

Curt is survived by his wife, Al.,
3 daughters: Leigh (Dennis) Young, Durham, NC;
Rae (Doug) King, Hesston, KS; Dana (K.) Brown, Durham, NC;
4 grandchildren: Denise Young, Celina, TX; Jami (Stephen) Baker, Franklin, TN;
Stephanie King, Newton, KS; Kyle King, Durham, NC;
2 great-granddaughters: Rosemary Baker, Maxine Baker.
Sister: Joan Moldahn, Munden, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert (Bob) Buller, and granddaughter Stacy King.

A private family graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery will be Friday, October 2, 2020.

Memorials may be sent to Showalter Villa, Good Samaritan Fund, 400 S. Cedar, Hesston, KS 67062.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Dear Al, Leigh, Rae and Dana. I am so sorry to learn about Curt's passing. Of all the people I've worked for, he was the best, most patient, encouraging, kind-hearted person to have as a boss. He taught me so much, not just about the work, but also about the walk. These memories rise up to meet me every day and I know where this discipline or interest or ability comes from. I remember you all very fondly and pray the grief you experience will be mellowed by the knowledge that we know where he is, and he is no longer limited by an earthly body. We love you and pray for you. Dyann and Tom Johnson
Dyann Johnson
Friend
