

Curtis J. Buller passed away September 29, 2020 in Hesston Kansas.



Curt was born in Newton September 9, 1932 to Ernest and Martha (Wedel) Buller.



He married Alice (Al.) Craig on February 4, 1956. He worked at Boeing in Wichita, Hesston Corporation (Agco),

and OMS International (One Mission) in Greenwood Indiana.



Curt is survived by his wife, Al.,

3 daughters: Leigh (Dennis) Young, Durham, NC;

Rae (Doug) King, Hesston, KS; Dana (K.) Brown, Durham, NC;

4 grandchildren: Denise Young, Celina, TX; Jami (Stephen) Baker, Franklin, TN;

Stephanie King, Newton, KS; Kyle King, Durham, NC;

2 great-granddaughters: Rosemary Baker, Maxine Baker.

Sister: Joan Moldahn, Munden, KS.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert (Bob) Buller, and granddaughter Stacy King.



A private family graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery will be Friday, October 2, 2020.



Memorials may be sent to Showalter Villa, Good Samaritan Fund, 400 S. Cedar, Hesston, KS 67062.

