D. Charmaine DeMezza, 91, died Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born Oct. 14, 1928, in Wichita, to Jack and May Belle (Woulfe) McKee. On Aug. 14, 1951, she married Markle J. DeMezza in Wichita. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Charmaine was a retired LPN with Wesley Hospital in Wichita. She enjoyed family trips she has gotten to take through the years. A special memory was a trip to Graceland in Memphis with Julia.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church in Newton.
Charmaine is survived by her daughter, Julie Marie DeMezza of Newton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Linda Rose DeMezza.
Graveside committal service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Greenwood Cemetery, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 10, 2019