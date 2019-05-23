|
Daniel R. Gonzalez Sr., 93, was reunited with his loving wife on Monday (May 20, 2019) at the Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Wichita.
He was born on April 10, 1926, in Newton, the son of Jose and Ylaria (Rincon) Gonzalez. Growing up he attended Newton public schools. Daniel joined the U.S. Army on July 22, 1944; he served with the 5th Army Unit, 8th Battery, 30th Battalion in Italy until July 30, 1946, being discharged with the rank of Corporal.
In June 1949, Daniel married the love of his life, Isabelle Gomez, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. She died on Aug. 28, 2014. They enjoyed 65 years together.
Daniel went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1946 and worked as a chauffeur, forklift operator and eventually assistant supervisor until his retirement on June 15, 1987.
He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and a member of the Wayne G. Austin American Legion Post #2 in Newton. He had also been a member of the Transportation Communication International Union.
Daniel enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially football, and followed the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He loved listening to his Mexican music and enjoyed dancing to the music as well. For many years he would walk two miles everyday (weather permitting) along the Sand Creek walking path between First and Second streets since it was first built. He loved spending time with his family, especially when it involved eating. Daniel often could be found sitting on his front porch waving to the people as they walked by.
Survivors include his daughter, Juanita Holguin and husband Ernesto Sr. of Newton; son, Daniel Jr. and wife Pamela of Wichita; son, Ricardo Gonzalez and wife Angela of Newton; and daughter Patricia Stallbaumer and husband Dave of Newton. He was very proud of his 10 grandsons and would joke that he had enough for his own Gonzalez baseball team, complete with a batboy. He was also blessed with 22 great-grandchildren and tried to never miss any of their sporting activities.
Daniel is also survived by his brothers, Reynaldo Gonzalez and wife Theresa, and John Gonzalez and wife Wilda, all of Newton; and sisters, Angelina Chapa of Dallas, Anita Domme and Genevieve Josefina Victorio, both of Newton.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Dorteo, Jose Maximo, Jose Martin, Raymond, Carmen and Jose "Koda" Gonzalez; and sisters, Loretta Gonzalez, Maria Hortensia Gonzalez and Natalia Gonzalez.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 29, 2019), also at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.
A memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or the Fresenis Dialysis Center. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on May 23, 2019