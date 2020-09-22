1/1
Darla E. Cook
DARLA E. COOK, 58, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Park City, Kansas.

She was born in Newton, Kansas to James R. and Janice C. Baker (Wilson). Darla was a Kansas girl, living much of her life in Newton and Wichita, and was a graduate of Wichita Heights High School. A natural born saleswoman, she sold a wide range of products and services, often earning awards for top sales. As a working mother, she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Friends University. Darla's greatest treasure was her family and friends. She opened her heart to people who were most in need.

Darla was preceded in death by her father, James R. Baker, her brother, Darren J. Baker, and her nephew, Jesse Moody. She is survived by her son, James Cook (Sara); grandson, Blake Cook; mother, Janice Baker; sister, Debi Baker-Gilpin (Kenny); lifelong friend, Paulie Friend; her Aunt Marilyn George; and 7 nieces and nephews.

The service for Darla will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth, Valley Center.

Memorials have been established with the Wichita Cancer Foundation https://wichitacancerfoundation.org and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Hillside, Wichita, Kansas 67202.

Baker Funeral Home Valley Center is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 22, 2020.
