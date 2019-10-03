|
Dr. Darold Dewayne Boley, 79, passed away Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019). He was born on June 14, 1940, the son of Russell Lee and Doris Louise (Richardson) Boley.
Darold married Alice Louise Mills on Jan. 20, 1963, in Emporia; she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2012. Darold graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1967. He moved his family to Newton shortly thereafter and opened his chiropractic practice.
Darold was involved in numerous capacities in various churches in Newton throughout the years. He attended Koerner Heights Church and was a past member of Gideon's International.
Darold loved to travel and had taken some wonderful vacations with family and friends throughout the years. He enjoyed being outdoors, as you could tell from his large flower garden. He also had a love for animals of all kinds.
He is survived by three children, Tayna (David) McCloud of Wichita, Darold (Heather) Boley II of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jon (Vicenta) Boley of Arlington, Texas; brothers, Leroy Boley of Salisbury, Missouri, Thomas (Bonnie) Boley of Fayette, Missouri, and Danny Boley of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Kathy Boley of Glasgow, Missouri; brother-in-law, Gene Smith of Hartsville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Virginia Smith; brother, Wallace Boley; and sister-in-law, Judy Boley.
Visitation with family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at Koerner Heights Mennonite Brethren Church in Newton. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Gideon's International or World Impact and sent in care of Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 3, 2019