Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
More Obituaries for Darrell Salsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell "Doc" Salsbury


1936 - 2019
Darrell "Doc" Salsbury Obituary
Darrell L. "Doc" Salsbury, DVM, 83, died Monday (Oct. 14, 2019), after a short illness at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Burlington, the son of Edgar and Dorothy Hilderbrand Salsbury. As a child, the family moved to Lawrence, where he graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954.

Doc moved to Akaska, South Dakota, for a short time where he "cowboyed" and was part of an archeological dig. The ranch he worked on was later used for part of the filming of the movie "Dances With Wolves." He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and was discharged as a Sergeant in 1961.

Doc graduated with high honors from Kansas State University in 1963 with a B.S. Degree in Agriculture and in 1965 with a Doctorate Degree in Veterinary Medicine. He began his professional career with Bradley Animal Hospital in Lawrence, but soon became the top technical expert representing various animal health manufacturing companies. Darrell would become a nationally known veterinarian with particular emphasis in sheep husbandry, having written several books on the subject and tending to his own flock. He retired in 1997.

He married his first wife, Betty (Hout), in Lawrence, after which he adopted his son, Daniel. They moved to Ottawa in 1971. She died in 2003. Doc later married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Lee Cole Phillips, on Aug. 10, 2005, in Ottawa. They lived in Wellsville until moving to rural Hillsboro in 2006. Sandra died on June 17, 2018.

Survivors include his son, Daniel Salsbury of Huntsville, Arkansas; brother, David Salsbury and wife Denise of Wellsville; stepson, Marvin Phillips Jr. and Debra of Peabody; stepdaughter, Tamara Perkins and husband Roger of Newton; four step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

Along with his two wives, Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gerald Salsbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call at the funeral home between 1 and 8 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019), where the family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 17, 2019
