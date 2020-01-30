David Scott Hanke, 53, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020. He was born on Nov. 13, 1966, in Newton, to James and Harriet Hanke.
He is survived by his wife, Jaclyn D. Hanke; son, Daniel James Hanke; stepdaughter, Jordan Grattan; father, James Hanke; two brothers, Jim (Cindy) Hanke and Gary Hanke; and sister, Susan Dixon.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Salem United Methodist Church in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Edward Jones for Daniel Hanke Education.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 30, 2020