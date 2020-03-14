|
|
David James Balzer was born on January 2, 1946, in Newton. He was the son of Pauline (Schroeder) and Raymond Balzer. His educational years began at Star School, which was a one room schoolhouse, located at the southeast corner across from Grace Hill church. From 5th – 11th grades, he attended school in Whitewater. As a senior in high school, he was a part of the first graduating class of Remington, in 1964.
Following high school, he attended Bethel College for 2 years until he went into 1-W service. He was assigned to Lutheran hospital in Wheatridge, Colorado. It was there that he met his wife, Donna.
Donna and David were married in Denver, Colorado on November 25, 1967. From there, they moved back to Kansas, so David could work on the family farm. All of those years, he farmed along with his father, and was then later joined by his son, Brian. The joy of David's life was farming. He loved farming and everything it entailed.
David was a life-long member of Grace Hill and loved his church. He and his family, have been members there for over 130 years and before that, members of the church in Russia.
David was a man of integrity…. always honest and hard working. He was quite the handyman, being he could fix anything. Anytime someone was in need, he was willing to help in whatever way possible.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Amy of El Centro, California and Brian of rural Whitewater; sister Kay (Arlie) Schroeder of rural Newton.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Hill Mennonite Church with Pastor Weldon Martens presiding. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace Hill Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Hill Mennonite Church in Care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 14, 2020