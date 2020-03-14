Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Valentine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wichita resident David Wayne Valentine, age 46, died Monday, March 2 at his home in Wichita.



David was born December 21, 1973, the son of Bill and Jean (Miller) Valentine.



He grew up on a farm south of El Dorado and attended high school in Leon.



He started working as a plumber with his father and later went to work for Commercial Mechanical Inc., now CM3, where he worked for 17 plus years.



David enjoyed life to the fullest and loved his 2014 Mustang.



He is survived by his parents and one brother Rusty Valentine, his wife Brittney and sister Karma Heckhard. He is survived by his children Jessica Valentine, Ian Gleason, and Nolan Valentine.



There will be a memorial service on Saturday March 14, at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado. Inurnment will follow in the Sunset Lawns Cemetery.



Memorials may be made in David's name to the .



