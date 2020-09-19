

Debbie L. Lattimer 71, died September 15, 2020 at her Newton residence. She was born July 18, 1949 in Newton, Kansas to Morris and Dorothy (Prouty) Cummings.



She was married to James R. Lattimer who preceded her in death on July 3, 2011.



Debbie was a member of the St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Newton. She retired from the savings department at the former Railroad Savings and Loan in Newton. She also worked as a Para Educator at Hesston High School and Newton High School.



She enjoyed traveling and especially looked forward to several yearly trips to Branson, Missouri. In the fall K-State Football game tail gate parties were a special time for Debbie.



She was a good friend to many and a very social person, she looked forward visiting with friends over dinners and especially enjoyed her favorite Mexican restaurants. She often stayed well after church and enjoyed catching up with friends over coffee and treats. Debbie's greatest joy was her family and she was in the process of moving to be closer to her Son, Daughter in Law and beloved grandchildren Paige, Payton and Owen. She also enjoyed the company of her little dog Buddy.



Debbie is survived by her son James Lattimer and his wife Nichole of Wamego, Kansas. Her beloved Grandchildren Paige, Payton and Owen Lattimer.



She is preceded in death by her parents and husband James R. Lattimer.



A service of remembrance will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Newton with The Reverend Les Jackson, Celebrant. There will be an open casket visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday September 18, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols and mask are required at visitation and service please.



Private family burial will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Kansas.



Memorials are suggested to the St. Matthews Episcopal Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.



