Deborah "Debbie" Diane Solomon, age 67, Whitewater, Kansas.
Debbie's life began on November 18, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Schneider) Entz in Newton, Kansas. She graduated from Remington High Class of 1971, received her Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University and her Master's in Education from Emporia State University. Debbie taught 5th Grade in Yates Center, Kansas. She was a member of the Federated and Swiss Church in Whitewater, Delta Kappa Gamma, Whitewater Senior Center and volunteered in her community and with 4-H.
Her loving family includes her parents, Robert and Dorothy Entz of Wamego, Kansas; daughters and their husbands, Erin Debler (Randall) of Alma, Kansas, Tara Solomon-Smith (Brandon) of Chanute, Kansas and Kelly Taylor (Justin) of Phillipsburg, Kansas; brother and his wife, Don Entz (Dale) of Cookville, Texas; special friend, Lyle Osborn of Whitewater, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, Dalton, Jacob and Anna Debler, Ryder and Baby (on the way) Smith, Cory, Laney and Libby Taylor.
Debbie passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 67 years old.
Viewing will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10:30 a.m. both at the Federated Church, 207 E. Central, Whitewater. Interment will follow in the Whitewater Cemetery. For those comfortable attending in person, masks are recommended and social distancing will be encouraged.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be directed to Remington USD 206 or Whitewater Senior Center. Please send memorials in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Debbie at www.ymzfh.com