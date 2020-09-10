1/1
Debra "Debbie" Chapter
1955 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Chapter, age 65, of Newton, KS.

Debra S. "Debbie" Chapter's life began on August 9, 1955 in Gerard, KS; the daughter of Chester and Reva (Pitts) Brown. She was united in marriage to Mike Chapter on February 14, 1994 in El Dorado, KS. Debbie had an industrious spirit and worked hard in retail for several years. She enjoyed dining out and experiencing new restaurants. She enjoyed family gatherings and cookouts. Debbie was a huge lover of dogs, cats and John Wayne movies. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband Mike of Newton; children Eldon Barringer, Heidi Dupe of LaHarp, KS; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; siblings Eddie Meeks, Phyllis Doughty and Peggy King.

Debbie passed away on September 3, 2020 at her home in Newton surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Danny Brown and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7 on Friday, September 11 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in El Dorado.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 10 am at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be directed to the SBA Cancer Center or to Caring Hands Animal Shelter of Newton. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Debbie at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlson Colonial Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Carlson Funeral Home
