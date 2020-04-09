|
|
Debra Renae Murry, 50, died Sunday (April 5, 2020) at her home in Newton.
She was born on February 9, 1970 in Newton, the daughter of Harvey Wilson and Helen Joy Schrag Wehry, Jr. She married Steve Murry at the Faith Mennonite Church in Newton in 1998.
Debbie attended local schools, graduating from Newton High School in 1988. After high school she worked at the Kurdian Travel Center in Wichita. She also worked at the Harvey County Courthouse, and the law office of Bob Myers. For the last 14 years, Debbie has worked at the law office of Adrian & Pankratz where she was Para Legal.
Debbie had a special relationship with her daughters. She was Jaylen and Jaymie's biggest fan, of course, attending every game or event she could when she was able. From dance, basketball, softball, volleyball, track, and even football and wrestling that the girls were involved in, Mom would be there cheering them on.
They also enjoyed several trips together with the latest one being to Disney World last September.
Debbie was a very friendly lady, and always had a smile on her face for loved ones and strangers alike. She also had a positive attitude and touched many with her kind words.
From a very early age Debbie showed her creative talents. She created some beautiful cakes including multi-tiered wedding cakes, and her own original theme cakes that depicted farm, camping and garden scenes, and super hero and princess cakes for nieces and nephews. Debbie would make animals, trees, ect., out of fondant without using any patterns or forms. She also enjoyed painting, scrapbooking and photography. Debbie entered many of her creations and projects in the county and state fairs, winning Purple and Blue ribbons on some.
Through the years Debbie was a member of Faith Mennonite Church in Newton and attended Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton and New Spring Church in Wichita.
Survivors include her daughters Jaylen and Jaymie Murry; mother Helen Wehry all of Newton; sister Janice Nesser of Newton and Karen Osborne and her husband David of Euless, Texas; along with four nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews.
Debbie is preceded in death by her father and brother Timmy Dale Wehry.
Private family graveside services were held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced.
A memorial has been established with the Center for Basic Cancer Research of Kansas State University and Good Shepherd Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 9, 2020