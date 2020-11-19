

Debra Sue Banman Giskie, 65, died November 4 at her home in Liberal, Kansas. She was born January 1, 1955 to Edgar and Vinola (Schroeder) Banman in Topeka, KS.



Debbie grew up in Newton, graduating from Newton High with the class of 1973. She then studied business courses at Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, KS. She met Edgar J. Giskie during that time and they were married in Newton at Faith Mennonite Church on October 27, 1974. They then made their home in Liberal and settled into the community. Ed preceded her in death October 9, 2019.



She is survived by her parents, her children, Angela Powers of Liberal and Matthew Giskie of Newton; five grandchildren: Justin, Brenden, Samantha Powers, Seda and Kaelyn Giskie: her sister, Cindy Banman, brother, Wendell (Yvonne) Banman, nieces, nephews and numerous relatives, friends and business associates.



Debbie retired October 1 after 44 years of employment with the City of Liberal. Her positions included City Clerk, Airport Manager, interim City Manager, and staff liaison to Arkalon Park. A major achievement for her community was attaining direct flight service from Liberal to Denver.



She continued to study and take courses to qualify for leadership in community programs. Her community involvement included Lions Club, International Pancake Day, the Air Museum and more.



She loved music, to laugh and sing, cooking and baking, children, Schnauzers, especially Peaches & Jazzy, electronics and home automation, needlework and crochet and her artwork.



Debbie/Mom/Grandma/Sis was a role model for many, a loving and supportive mother, a loving daughter and sister, she was one of the most understanding people, and would give you the bed she slept on if you needed it more than her. She won't ever be forgotten by the people she touched, and her ability to just say what she felt without worrying what the world will think is something that anyone would remember of her. She loved her family unconditionally, and her presence on this earth is irreplaceable to the ones that love her.



Forever missed, forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store