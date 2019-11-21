|
|
Delbert H. Bartley, 84, died Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) at his Newton residence. He was born April 10, 1935, in Arkansas City, to Albert and Lou (Sparks) Bartley.
On Oct. 2, 1954, Delbert married Yvonne R. White in Sedan. She preceded him in death on Dec. 17, 2005.
Delbert attended Newton Christian Church. He retired from Bunting Magnetics in Newton, where he worked on the production line. In his younger years, he enjoyed square dancing with his wife and looked forward to wintering in McAllen, Texas, where he and his wife made many friends through the years.
He enjoyed old country music and as his family was growing up he played guitar with friends, followed by card games and fellowship. Delbert was a "jack of all trades" and could fix anything around the house from TVs to washers. His family was important to him and he looked forward to spending time with his loving family and many friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie and her husband David Pendry of Newton, and Denise and her husband Butch Schmidt of North Newton; brother, Shelton (Red) Bartley; and his sister Edna Taylor. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Delbert is preceded in death by his wife; sisters, Earmel Carver and Lavonne Rutledge; and brothers, Nolan and Albert Bartley.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Doug Ingmire presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, rural Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Fresenius Dialysis in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 21, 2019