Della Mae. Reusser, 87, died Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Walton, to Frank and Olga (Budde) Karter. On Nov. 18, 1950, she married Dwaine J. Reusser in Newton; he survives of the home.
Della was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, where she served the church in many capacities thorough the years. While Della and Dwaine were raising their children, she was a stay at home wife and mother. After their children were graduated from school, Della started working at the Dillons pharmacy. She continued her work with Dillons for 17 years prior to her retirement. She and her husband made many friends as they enjoyed traveling together. They were also accomplished square dancers with the Circle 8 club and looked forward to area dances.
The greatest joy in Della's life was that of wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. She looked forward to quality time with her loving family and many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dwaine of the home; two daughters, Vickie Widdel of Sturgis, Michigan, and Sondra and her husband Matt Groene of Winfield; two sons, Bryan and his wife Therese Reusser of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Troy and his wife Sharon Reusser of Wichita. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Della is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Karter; and grandson, Joel Widdel.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, with The Reverend Kurt Letcher presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2018) at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 24, 2019