|
|
Delores M. Cook, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Marion, to Willis Linn and Gertrude Schill Linn. She was a 1963 graduate of Marion High School. She married Chilson Cook in 1964 in Newton.
She worked for many years as a custodian at Newton High School and was known and loved by generations of Newton students. Delores truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; she was selfless and her desire to serve went beyond the church as well.
Delores is probably best known throughout the community for her skill in preparing food. She was faithful in providing individual meals for the sick and at the same time she relished in coordinating large carry in dinners.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Cook and daughter-in-law Pam Cook; her sisters, Barb (Larry) Creamer and Betty Loney (Tom); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Lonny; and her longtime friend, Al Heine.
Family, friends and others whose lives Delores touched are invited for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at First Missionary Church, 1300 Berry Avenue, Newton. Celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. The casket will be open one hour prior to the funeral.
To express condolences, visit www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 24, 2019