Delores "Dee" J. Mathews, 84, of Whitewater, passed away on Friday (July 12, 2019) at Wheat State Manor. Dee's life began on July 15, 1934, in Newton. She was the daughter of Clifford and Helen (Powell) Decker. Dee was a graduate of Newton High School and attended Bethel College. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Mathews on Dec. 6, 1958, in Newton.



Dee was employed at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater for 28 years, serving as a cook and activity director. She served as an Avon lady for over 50 years. Dee loved to cook and bake, often giving away her delicious baked goods for bake sales and to friends.



Dee was a faithful and faith-filled member of the Whitewater Community Church; her church family was her life and sharing her faith was one of her precious gifts. Dee was involved in the Awana program at church for over 32 years and active at the Ponca Bible Camp in Ponca, Arkansas, for over 50 years.



She is survived by her loving family, which includes her son, Erick Mathews of Goddard; daughters, Cathy Freimiller of Gas City and Marlys Mathews of Denver; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Jared) Conary of Wichita, Richard Freimiller of Norton, Calah Mathews of Wichita, Matthew (Charmy) Freimiller of Surf City, North Carolina, and Aaron Mathews of Goddard; great-grandchildren: Hayden Freimiller, Ava Freimiller, Israel Wheeler, Lila Wheeler, Stella Freimiller and Teagan Freimiller; and her sister, Donna Decker of Clever, Missouri.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bill.



Her family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at Whitewater Community Church, led by Pastor Timothy Conner. Dee will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.



Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Ponca Bible Camp Scholarships in care of Whitewater Community Church.

