

Dennis C. Houdek 80, died Saturday July 4, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born October 23, 1939 in Agenda, Kansas to Bedford and Agnes (Anderson) Houdek. On November 4, 1962 he married Anita Trecek at Agenda, Kansas and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2016.



Dennis was a longtime active member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton where he not only served on the Board of Trustees but was the church grounds keeper and for many years he could be seen on the large mower keeping the church yard mowed and cared for.



Dennis worked in sales for the former Evans Grain company which was acquired by KOCH agricultural division. He was a "farm boy" through and through and enjoyed his work. He still had the family farm in Republic County and looked forward to spending time on the home place. Traveling the Midwest on the back country roads and exploring with his companion Linda were an enjoyable time.



He enjoyed wood working, gardening and keeping up with his Czechoslovakian roots listening to Polka Bands. Dennis could often be found around town on his bicycle. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, and they will miss his offer of butter popcorn to all who visited.



He is survived by his sons: Douglas of Lenexa Kansas and Greg of Roeland Park Kansas; daughter Connie Armstrong of Copper Canyon, Texas; and brother Larry Houdek of Salina, Kansas. He is also survived by his loving companion Linda Rist of Abilene, Kansas and 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.



Dennis is preceded in death by his wife Anita and his parents.



A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday September 7, 2020 (Memorial Day) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, Kansas with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Mask usage is highly recommended during the service and social distancing protocols will be encouraged.



A private family burial will be at a later date.



Memorials are suggested to Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store