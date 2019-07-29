Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Cook. View Sign Service Information Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc 4000 SW 119th St Oklahoma City , OK 73173 (405)-692-5503 Send Flowers Obituary

Our sweet Dolores Ann Cook now walks with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Rogers, Arkansas, to Eldo & Zelma Bergen. She graduated from Newton High School in Newton, where she met the love of her life, Casey Cook. After graduation, she attended Emporia State College. On Nov. 27, 1960, she married Casey and the two established their home in Oklahoma City.



Dolores' true life's work was raising and taking care of her family, dedicating her life to them. Always smiling and encouraging, she became the "go to" counselor and prayer warrior for her family, her friends and her children's friends. Dolores especially loved singing in the church choir, where her angelic soprano could be heard every Sunday. Her relationship with Casey was a testament to all of how a Godly, loving marriage should be. Dolores was loving, enduring, strong, faithful and empowering. As the matriarch, her strength, character and loving leadership will be continued through the generations.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Warden; both parents; and granddaughter, Kaylan.



Dolores is survived by her husband, Casey; daughter, Christy and husband Grant Hawkins; daughter, Shelly and husband Keith McInroe; son, Brent Cook and wife Cindy; daughter, Kayla and husband Ben Seamans; grandchildren: Creigh, Chase and Kim, Coy, Casey and Brad, Hunt, Bridgette, Colton and Jill, Holden and Harper; great-grandchildren, Maci, Eli and Graham; one sister, Nina Hirsch; and many friends.



Friends are invited to a visitation with family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Vondel L. Smith and Sons Mortuary (4000 SW 119th St., Oklahoma City). A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at First Southern Baptist Church (6400 S. Sooner Rd., Del City, Oklahoma).



