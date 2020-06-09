Donald D. Swoyer
1937-2020
Donald D. Swoyer, 83, Ozawkie, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 20, 1937 in Meriden, Kansas to Frank and Altha (Puderbaugh) Swoyer.
Don married Grace McEvoy June 18, 1956 in Yokohama, Japan. She preceded him in death March 9, 2019.
He was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years during the Korean Conflict.
Don enjoyed fishing, carpentry, gardening, and being neighborly. There was not a minor dispute or disagreement that he did not enjoy being in the middle of.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marie Swoyer; parents, Frank and Altha (Puderbaugh) Swoyer; brothers, Harold and Eugene and sisters, Carol, Delores and Barbra.
He is survived by children, Mark Swoyer, Daniel Swoyer, Thomas Frank Swoyer (Janet), Rebecca Hewitt (Jerry), Kathleen Duerksen (Kevin); one brother, Paul Swoyer (Sandy); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, Ozawkie United Methodist Church, Ozawkie, Kansas.
Don was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.kansascremation.com.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 9, 2020.