Donald E. Hiebert, 88, of Goessel, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bethesda Home. He was born October 9, 1931 in Goessel, the son of John J. and Rose (Penner) Hiebert.



He graduated from Goessel High School with the class of 1949. Don served in the United States Army from 1951-1953.

Don was a stockman and farmer.



He was a member of Goessel Mennonite Church. He was a charter member of Young Farmers Association, was on the Meridian Township board for over 32 years and was a Trustee at Goessel Mennonite Church.



He was united in marriage to Harriet Jane Klassen on May 25, 1957 at Halstead.



Don is survived by his son, Keven (Debra) Hiebert; daughters, Natalie Hiebert and Marjean (Chad) Deines; granddaughter, Lauren Hiebert; and sisters-in-law, Jo Larson and Katie Klassen.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; brothers, Clyde and Allen; and sister, Elaine Unrau.



Services are pending and will be announced later. An Ag Education Scholarship is being established through Goessel High School as a memorial for Don in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 96, Goessel, KS 67053.

