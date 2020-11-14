Donald Eldon Dody, Newton, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born October 20, 1930 in Ottawa, Kan. to Arch and Helen Dody. He went to grade school in Bums, Kan., and country school in Antelope, Kan., later graduating from Bucklin High School in 1948. He married Betty Jeanne Hoffman August 6, 1950, at the First United Methodist Church in Bucklin, Kan.
Following the start of the Korean War, he joined the Navy on Jan. 2, 1951. He completed basic training in San Diego, Calif. He was then stationed on North Island Naval Air Station before being sent overseas to Korea with Attack Squadron VA1 15 where he served with his squadron aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Philippines Sea and the aircraft carrier, the USS Kearsarge. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on Nov. 24, 1954. He then served his country an additional 18 years in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves. In 1956, he joined the Kansas Highway Patrol where he worked in law enforcement for 26 years. He was first stationed in El Dorado, and subsequently, Newton. He retired from the KHP in 1982.
Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Newton. He belonged to the Newton Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rites, the Median Shrine Temple in Wichita, and the Harvey County Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Kansas State Troopers Association, the Legion of Honor, the American Legion and the V.F.W.
Surviving family members include his wife Betty of the home (to whom he was married for 70 years) son Terry Dody and his wife Debra Scott of Manhattan, Kan., two daughters, Susan and husband Mark Hutton of Wichita, Judy Carnes and husband Dean Long of Overland Park, and former daughter-in-law Ginger Dody, Emporia. He is survived by sisters Jean Swanson of Newton, Virginia (Suzie) Bemhardt of McPherson and brother Keith Dody and wife Doris of Newton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jason Dody and family, Aron Dody and family, Thomas Hutton, Francesca Hutton, Isabella Hutton, William Hutton, Alexandria Carnes and Madelyn Carnes, as well as seven greatgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by siblings Dorothy Yost of Galva, James Dody of Newton, Robert Dody of Ft. Collins, Col., Rosemary Garrard of Lincolnville, and great-grandson Lawson Dody.
Due to COVID-19 precautions a private family graveside committal service with Navy Honors will be held in Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas with The Reverend Jo Mead of University United Methodist Church in Wichita officiating.
Memorials in Don's memory may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
in care of Petersen Funeral Home.