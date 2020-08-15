1/1
Donald L. Harder
1937 - 2020
Donald L. Harder 83, went to be with the Lord August 12, 2020 at his Newton residence. He was born May 30, 1937 in Hayti, Missouri to Lester Lee Bryant and Jessie (Gail) Harder. On January 18, 1969 he married the love of his life, Linda.

Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired as a consultant for the former National Cash Register Company (NCR) in Wichita.He was an active member of Meridian Baptist Church in Newton where he gave of his time serving the church in various capacities through the years. As a Master Gardener, Donald enjoyed spending time in his yard and The Giving Garden. He could also be found with a fishing pole or hunting in younger days. Donald's passion was golfing. Even after he lost the ability to physically play, he enjoyed reminiscing and offering pointers to his grandchildren.Donald was known for his loving demeanor and generosity. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his precious family.

He is survived by his wife Linda of the home, daughters and their husbands: Tracy and Eddy Reimer of Park City, Kansas and Wendy and Roy Williams of Newton, Kansas. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Windle of Coppell, Texas; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob Harder.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Meridian Baptist Church in Newton, Kansas with Pastor Scott Kliewer and Chaplain Jerroll Martens presiding.

Visitation will be 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Petersen Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.Navy Military Honors will be rendered at the church prior to burial at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.

Due to Meridian Baptist's social distancing practices, masks are optional. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Meridian Baptist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home. Donald would have considered it an honor if, in his memory, you said an extra kind word to those you love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 14, 2020
Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a faithful
Husband and father. What a wonderful Christian man who served the Lord.
May you know peace in this Time of
Sadness. Don was a light for his
Faith.
Verna Rowe
Friend
