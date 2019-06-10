Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Service 11:00 AM Hillside Christian Church 8330 E Douglas View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald C. Reed, 85, died Friday (June 7, 2019).



Reed was born Aug. 31, 1933, to Clarence and Mildred Reed of Wichita. He was a tool and die maker for 20 years at Boeing, then a metal shop teacher for 20 years at Augusta Middle School. His third career was buying and selling antiques at his store Good Old Days – first in Mulvane and, later, just south of Newton.



Reed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrell Reed of Wichita; and sister, Betty Yoder of Clements.



He is survived by his twin brother, Ronald Reed of Rolla; and sister, Barbara DeGarmo of Wichita. He is also survived by his wife of 64 years, Merita Reed of Wichita; son, Jeff (Carol) Reed of Mulvane; daughters, Cyndi Beckman of Derby, Sheri (Maroun) Abou Faissal of Wichita and Terri Reed of Wichita. Reed was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jeremiah Reed, Amber Jansen, Christopher Reed, Megan MacKay, Zachary Reed, Michelle Payne, Emily Beckman and Enzo Abou Faissal. Additional blessings included 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Monday (June 10, 2019), with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019) at Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas, Wichita.



Published in The Kansan on June 10, 2019

