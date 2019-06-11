Donald Harry Shirley, 56, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita.
Don was born on Nov. 2, 1962, in Denver, to Gerald and Peggy Shirley. He was united in marriage to Tammy Simmons Shirley on June 1, 1990.
Don was employed as an Experimental Engineer for 22 years at Full Vision, Inc. in Newton. He was truly passionate about his work and established lifelong friendships in the process.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors; camping, fishing and grilling. He was a fan of NASCAR and the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, along with his dedication to his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Tammy Shirley; daughter, Kayla Shirley; mother, Peggy Shirley; and brother, John (Tracy) Shirley.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Shirley.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Kansan on June 11, 2019