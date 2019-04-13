Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Donald Stangle Jr. Obituary
Donald Joseph Stangle Jr., 58, died March 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 24, 1960, in Marion, the son of Dr. Don Stangle Sr. and Dorotha Joanne Braden.

He lived in Peabody until he started first grade, when the family moved to Newton. In 1966, they moved to their family home on Normandy Road. Don was an accomplished artist and enjoyed doing portraits and sharing his art. He was a social person and enjoyed gatherings with neighbors and family. He also had a passion for baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He could often be found on the golf course enjoying his time.

Don's latest job was working in the landscaping industry in Wichita.

He is survived by his mother, Dorotha Joanne of Newton; sisters, Deena Stangle of California and Debra and Perry Vetter of North Dakota; niece, Braden; nephew, Nicholas; and a host of cousins and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his father; his brother, Doug Stangle; and grandparents, Clarke and Vesta (Barr) Braden and Oliver and Fay Emily (McCallister) Stangle.

A celebration and memorial of Don's life will be 11 a.m. Friday (April 19, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Private family interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 13, 2019
