Donna F. Eye
1938 - 2020
Donna F. Eye, 81, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Unit of Ascension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Wichita.

She was born on August 27, 1938 in Cedar Point, Kansas, the daughter of Marson B. and Mary C. Larkin Heckendorn. Donna was raised and attended schools in Cedar Point, graduating from Cedar Point High School.

She married Wayne "Pat" Eye on December 26, 1959 in Herrington, Kansas. They lived in Cedar Point where Donna was a bookkeeper for her father's business, Heckendorn Manufacturing Company where they made industrial lawn mowers. Donna and Pat moved to Newton in 1979.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Survivors include her husband Pat of the home in Newton; daughter Jacklyn Wiegandt and husband John of Moline, Ill.; son Steven Eye and wife Donita of Newton; 11 grandchildren Kami B. Eye, Kaci N. Smalley and husband Brandon, Devin M. Eye and wife Jessica, Cody S. Eye, Katherine M. Cliff and husband Michael, Anna E. Weigandt, Thomas Weigandt, Cory W. Gouvion and wife Ashley, Joel A. Gouvion and wife Manda, Nathan R. Gouvion, and Brianna L. Gouvion; and 13 great grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents and sister Jean M. Heckendorn.

The casket will be open at the funeral home after 12:00 Noon on Tuesday (August 4, 2020).

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Tuesday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (August 5, 2020) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

Social distancing and the wearing of mask is requested.

A memorial has been established with St. Mary's Catholic Church and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Lying in State
12:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
AUG
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
